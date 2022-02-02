Brian Flores Didn’t Alert Bill Belichick About Including Their Texts In Lawsuit

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick likely was caught off guard Tuesday upon learning of the class-action lawsuit Brian Flores filed against the NFL.

Flores, recently fired by the Miami Dolphins, is suing the NFL for various forms of racial discrimination. In the suit, which was filed in New York, the 40-year-old includes text messages allegedly between himself and Belichick that he says substantiate his claims of the New York Giants hosting him for a sham interview.

You can click here for our breakdown of the lawsuit.

During a CNN appearance Wednesday morning, Flores revealed that he alerted Belichick neither of the existence of the lawsuit nor of the inclusion of the alleged messages.

Belichick had not released a statement on Flores’ lawsuit as of early Wednesday afternoon. And, to be clear: The New England Patriots head coach is not being accused of racism.

Prior to joining the Dolphins in 2019, Flores worked for the Patriots from 2004 through 2007 as a scout and from 2008 through 2018 in various coaching roles.