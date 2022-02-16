Camille Kostek Shares Personal Preference For Rob Gronkowski’s Future

NESN Logo Sign In

It turns out Tom Brady isn’t the only important person in Rob Gronkowski’s life who wants to see the future Hall of Fame tight end keep playing in the NFL.

Camille Kostek, Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend, also is hoping the four-time Super Bowl champion puts off retirement this offseason. The model revealed as much in a recent interview with TMZ while in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI this past weekend.

“I would love to watch him play football some more,” Kostek told TMZ. “He knows that. I tell him.”

Retirement speculation surrounding Gronkowski — who sat out the 2019 season — recently heightened when Brady announced he was calling it a career. The 11-year pro previously had expressed Brady is the only quarterback he ever wants to play with.

But perhaps Gronk now can see a football life without TB12 by his side. Less than a week before the Rams-Bengals championship showdown at SoFi Stadium, Gronkowski acknowledged interest in teaming up with Cincinnati signal-caller Joe Burrow. So at a minimum, the 32-year-old might be open to playing in an offense led by someone other than Brady.

It sounds like Gronkowski is going to take his sweet time before making a decision on his football future, though.

“He retired when he wasn’t feeling right,” Kostek told TMZ. “And he came back when he felt good. So, it’s really going to be, truly, like a game-time decision.”