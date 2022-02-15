Will Rob Gronkowski Keep Playing In 2022? Tom Brady Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady retired from the NFL last month (at least temporarily). Will his longtime tight end ride into the sunset, as well?

Brady shared his thoughts on Gronkowski’s future during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“I don’t know (if he’ll keep playing),” Brady told co-host Jim Gray. “I certainly hope so. I’ve watched him basically practice and play since he started in the NFL. He could certainly do it. It’s a big commitment for all of us. It’s a big commitment to keep playing, and I know when he’s willing to make that commitment, he’s unstoppable out there as a player. He’ll have a lot of opportunity in every aspect of life because of who he is and his personality and what he brings to what he does, so I sure hope so.”

Gronkowski has yet to say whether he plans to play in 2022, but he has expressed an openness to continue on without Brady, naming Cincinnati Bengals phenom Joe Burrow as a quarterback he’d like to team up with.

The 32-year-old is coming off his most productive season since 2017, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite missing five games due to injury. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

“There’s a lot of players that are going to be facing those tough decisions and really weighing the risks, the rewards of continuing to play,” Brady said. “But Gronk’s someone that I love. He’s an inspirational person to me and an inspirational friend, teammate. I think football’s a lot better when he’s in it.”

For what it’s worth, Gronkowski doesn’t believe Brady is permanently retired, so his days of catching passes from TB12 might not be over.