Can We Expect Rob Gronkowski Future After Tom Brady Retirement?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already will be tasked with filling their quarterback position after Tuesday’s official retirement of Tom Brady, and it’s not crazy to think another pivotal member of the Super Bowl champion team could be out the door as well.

Rob Gronkowski, who famously once said he did not want to play with any quarterback besides Brady, is set to become a free agent following his second campaign in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski played on a one-year deal for $8 million in 2021. It’s very reasonable to think that Gronkowski, 32, could opt to hang up his cleats along with Brady.

Gronkowski, after all, has been retired once before. He opted to to come out of retirement when Brady took his talents from New England to Tampa Bay. He signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay prior to 2020 campaign, as well. Gronkowski did not play when Brady was in the midst of his final year with the Patriots.

Gronkowski decided to retire the first time after being plagued by injuries, along with the fact he lost his enjoyment of football while in New England. He made that quite clear in an emotional discussion during his retirement. It’s probably fair to say Gronkowski has enjoyed himself more during the past two years with a less-intense head coach in Bruce Arians and talented group of skill players around him, but nevertheless the four-time All-Pro could view Brady’s exit as his time, too.

Gronkowski was wildly productive during his past two seasons, combining for more than 1,400 yards on 100 receptions and 13 touchdowns. Similar to Brady, his on-field efficiency has not fallen off. He’ll enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame when it’s his time, having four Super Bowl rings to show for it.

However, and again similar to Brady, Gronkowski could see the opportunity to retire on his own terms and have a hard time passing it up.

It feels like that will be the case.