ESPN Believes This Patriots Player Needs Change Of Scenery

The N'Keal Harry experiment has been a failure

by

The Patriots drafted N’Keal Harry with a first-round pick in 2019, seemingly with the hope that the Arizona State product would become the organization’s next great No. 1 wide receiver.

To say that plan hasn’t worked out would be a pretty-significant understatement.

Harry’s stat line over his first three seasons in Foxboro probably is very tough to read for New England fans: 57 catches for 598 yards with four touchdowns over 33 games. Patriots coaches had such little faith in Harry as a pass-catcher this past season that the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder only was really utilized as a blocker.

That said, Harry is just 24 and could prove to be legitimately effective in a system better-suited for him. That’s why ESPN believes he’s the Patriot who could most use a change of scenery.

“The 32nd pick in the 2019 draft was a healthy scratch in a Week 17 win over the Jaguars, and then when he returned to action in the team’s next two games, his impact was minimal,” Mike Reiss wrote. “It had an end-of-the-road type of feel to it. Harry played 28% of the offensive snaps and finished with 12 catches for 180 yards and no touchdowns last season, with his primary contributions coming as a blocker. Perhaps a team that had a high draft grade on him would consider dealing a conditional late-round pick to see if a change of scenery brings out his potential.”

How the Patriots potentially could move Harry remains to be seen. If his trade value has dropped to a non-existent level, Bill Belichick and company might have no other choice but to outright release him.

