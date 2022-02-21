How Brad Kaselowski Reacted To Coming Under Fire For Daytona 500 Wreck

NESN Logo Sign In

Roush Fenway Racing driver Brad Keselowski came under fire both during and after Sunday’s Daytona 500 as a pair of NASCAR Cup Series competitors pointed at Keselowski for causing wrecks at Daytona International Speedway.

Denny Hamlin blamed Keselowski for a Stage 1 “Big One” in which Hamlin was among four drivers that had their respective days abruptly cut short. Fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse also was critical of Keselowski after the race, citing a late wreck in which Keselowski caused Stenhouse to exit a few laps early.

Keselowski, who finished ninth in the No. 6 Ford on Sunday, was asked about those criticisms and, while hinting at his regret, said there wasn’t any harsh motivation behind it.

“Whenever anybody spins out obviously it’s something over-aggressive, but in the moment it didn’t (feel that way),” Keselowski said, per NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass.

Keselowski also shared his side of the eight-car wreck on lap No. 63 at the end of the first stage. He ultimately made contact from behind with Harrison Burton, and it caused the driver of the No. 21 to go airborne before sliding down the track.

“Just pushing and just turned sideways and just spun immediately. I don’t know what happened there. It was a shame to see it,” Keselowski said, per Pockrass. “I came for him (Burton), trying to help him win the stage and it was a shame to see him spin out.”

Austin Cindric ended up edging Bubba Wallace at the finish line to win the Daytona 500. It was the rookie’s first checkered flag of his career.