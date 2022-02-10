MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Jack López Signs Minor-League Deal With Tigers

López appeared in seven games for the Red Sox in 2021

Jack López, who made his MLB debut in 2021 as a member of the Boston Red Sox, reportedly has signed a minor-league contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press and former MLB player Carlos Baerga reported the news Wednesday. López was a free agent after spending the 2021 season largely with Double-A Portland and triple-A Worcester, playing seven games with Boston.

The 29-year-old was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2011 but did not play a major league game until 10 years later, when he debuted with the Red Sox on Sept. 1.

Overall, he hit .154 with two doubles in his seven big-league appearances.

López, who has played in the Royals and Atlanta Braves organization also appeared for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

