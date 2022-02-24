NFL Insider Pinpoints ‘Potential Cap Casualty’ As Patriots Build Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots took a step forward in 2021, winning 10 games and advancing to the NFL playoffs after a disappointing 2020 saw New England post its first losing season since 2000.

Simply making the postseason isn’t going to cut it in Foxboro, though. Not after two decades of dominance that included six Super Bowl titles. So, the Patriots have their work cut out for themselves this offseason as they build their roster for the 2022 campaign.

New England, like most NFL teams, might need to move some money around in the coming weeks to maximize its financial flexibility ahead of free agency. It remains to be seen how that effort will take shape, but The Athletic on Thursday pinpointed a “potential cap casualty” for each NFL franchise.

The Patriots player identified: defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

Here’s what Jeff Howe wrote about the possibility of New England cutting Anderson:

There are much bigger names than the 2021 free-agent bust who logged four games and made six tackles, but cutting Anderson would be an easy way to save about $2.7 million against the cap. If the Patriots want to get more creative, they could trade right guard Shaq Mason to create $7 million in cap space. They could also part with linebacker Kyle Van Noy and save $4.9 million, but it’s unlikely they’d find a net gain when considering the $2.45 million in dead money. Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy has a cuttable contract, saving $3.75 million in cap space while assuming $750,000 in dead money, but that wouldn’t be a wise move.

Anderson, signed last offseason amid New England’s aggressive spending spree, has a 2022 cap hit of $3.7 million. As Howe mentioned, he was a non-factor on the Patriots’ defense in 2021.