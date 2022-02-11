Patriots’ Mac Jones Tight-Lipped On Laughing Moment With Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

There was one moment in particular many New England Patriots fans will remember from the 2021 season, and it had nothing to do with what happened on the field.

Head coach Bill Belichick and Mac Jones were seen laughing together on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones told reporters after the game that Kendrick Bourne really can make Belichick laugh, but that they were just talking about the game.

Belichick called it a “lighter moment,” but never really gave further details.

Now that a little over a month has past, the Patriots’ season is over and Jones is enjoying his time in Los Angeles after his first Pro Bowl, maybe he would open up about what really was said? After all, fans saw Jones showcase a lot of personality with his trash talk last week.

“I might have to take that one to my grave,” Jones said during his appearance on “Good Morning Football” when asked what was said. “What do y’all think he said?”

Jones went on to say that it was “football-related,” but that’s as far as that went.