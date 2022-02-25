Richard Sherman Expects Stephon Gilmore To Join One Of These Two Teams

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore could be taking his talents to the NFC West.

In the latest episode of “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” Sherman says he expects Gilmore to “go West Coast” and sign with either the San Francisco 49ers or the Seattle Seahawks when he hits free agency next month.

Gilmore became the NFL’s premier cornerback over his four seasons with the New England Patriots, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019. The Patriots traded him to Carolina midway through the 2021 season, and the 31-year-old had a solid run with his hometown Panthers, grabbing two interceptions and making the Pro Bowl as an NFC alternate.

Though he’s no longer the No. 1 overall player at his position, Gilmore still will be one of the better cornerbacks available in a relatively weak free agent class — one that will be headlined by former Patriots teammate J.C. Jackson if New England does not use the franchise tag to retain him.

Sherman also is an impending free agent. The ex-Seahawks standout signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last September, but injuries limited him to just five games. He turns 34 next month.