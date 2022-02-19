Steelers Hire Brian Flores As Senior Defensive Assistant/Linebackers Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Flores has found a new home.

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday announced they hired the former Miami Dolphins head coach as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

Flores surprisingly was fired by Miami shortly after its 2021 NFL season came to an end. He later sued the Dolphins and New York Giants for racial discrimination and included texts with New England Patriots head coach congratulating the wrong Brian for getting a head coaching job.

This is a huge get for the Steelers and Flores certainly will bring a slew of knowledge to Pittsburgh. Plus, the Steelers play the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium during the 2022 season, so Flores will get the opportunity to coach against his former team.