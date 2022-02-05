Here’s How Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Fared In Accuracy Shooting Competition

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron represented the Boston Bruins and showcased his skills Friday night during the NHL All-Star Game skills competition.

The captain took part in the Accuracy shooting portion of the event and went up against some stiff competition in Sebastian Aho, Johnny Gaudreau, Leon Draisaitl among others.

It wasn’t Bergeron’s best showing, taking him 20.947 seconds to hit all four targets in the net.

At the end of it all, Bergeron came in seventh in the competition. Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes went 4-for-4 in 10.937 seconds.

Here are the final results:

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes — 10.937 seconds

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins — 12.017 seconds

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks — 13.491 seconds

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres — 17.205 seconds

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames — 17.811 seconds

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes — 18.997 seconds

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins — 20.947 seconds

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights — 27.782 seconds

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 36.543 seconds