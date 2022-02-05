Here’s How Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Fared In Accuracy Shooting Competition

Patrice Bergeron represented the Boston Bruins and showcased his skills Friday night during the NHL All-Star Game skills competition.
The captain took part in the Accuracy shooting portion of the event and went up against some stiff competition in Sebastian Aho, Johnny Gaudreau, Leon Draisaitl among others.
It wasn’t Bergeron’s best showing, taking him 20.947 seconds to hit all four targets in the net.
At the end of it all, Bergeron came in seventh in the competition. Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes went 4-for-4 in 10.937 seconds.
Here are the final results:
Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes — 10.937 seconds
Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins — 12.017 seconds
Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks — 13.491 seconds
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres — 17.205 seconds
Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames — 17.811 seconds
Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes — 18.997 seconds
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins — 20.947 seconds
Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights — 27.782 seconds
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 36.543 seconds
Bergeron and the other Atlantic Division representatives play for bragging rights at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.