Tom Brady Doesn’t Leave Out Patriots In Emotional Retirement Video Post

Tom Brady has gone on a thank-you tour of sorts since announcing his retirement from the NFL earlier this week, a that trend continued Thursday morning.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback played 22 historic seasons in the NFL, winning seven Super Bowl championships in the process and breaking multiple records.

Some Patriots fans were quite bothered after there was no mention of Brady’s time with the New England Patriots in his several-slide Instagram speech. Six of the Super Bowl’s came during his 20-year tenure as quarterback of the Patriots, and Brady’s latest Instagram post was centered around those.

The post included a lengthy caption that read:

As I look back on my career in football, the memories we have made, and the relationships we have built are by far the most meaningful. Yes, the scoreboard was important, but the toughest times always taught me the most important lessons.

I am grateful to the people that stood with me through every high and low, win and loss, and the memories we created TOGETHER. Memories that won?t ever fade.

I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family, and our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today.