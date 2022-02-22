Twitter Predictably Annoyed About Aaron Rodgers Being Noncommittal On Future

NESN Logo Sign In

Death, taxes, Aaron Rodgers doing something to stay in the headlines.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback’s latest shenanigans came Monday night when he made a cryptic Instagram post that could have been interpreted as a thank you, goodbye or just a general post for the people who helped Rodgers along the way.

Many began doing detective work about what this possibly could mean considering Rodgers has been noncommittal to playing with the Packers — or any team for that matter — next season.

And if you were hoping to get some answers out of Rodgers during his appearance on Tuesday’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” well, you’re out of luck.

Rodgers told McAfee he wasn’t going to make a decision about his future just yet. So naturally, Twitter was annoyed with that answer.

Aaron Rodgers is literally the most unlikable athlete ever — Payton (@paytonisnotroll) February 22, 2022

The only thing Aaron Rodgers wants to be injected with is attention. — Monica (@lesbiyinzer) February 22, 2022

Tryna be Brady so bad — Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) February 22, 2022

Imagine that! He just wanted attention https://t.co/ZSIbkb5SVw — Hokie Pryde (@slomo450) February 22, 2022

This guy is the worst https://t.co/qPfR5TuD0o — Tobey? (@AGEofTOBEY) February 22, 2022

Maybe Rodgers really was showing appreciation for his teammates and his ex-fiancée (although perhaps they’re still together?). Maybe he’s mastered the art of trolling.

Either way, we still have zero clarity about the future of Rodgers.