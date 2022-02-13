What Time Is Rams-Bengals Super Bowl LVI On?

It's a full day of football

by

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will battle for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in LA.

The ultimate bragging rights in American sports are on the line when Joe Burrow leads his upstart Bengals bunch against a favored Rams team led by Matthew Stafford. LA has a chance to become the second team in as many years to win the Super Bowl in its home stadium.

NBC’s TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET with the pregame show, and the festivities from SoFi — including the national anthem and coin toss — begin at 6 pm.

The Super Bowl itself kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

NESN’s coverage of the big game is presented by Berkshire Bank

More NFL:

Super Bowl Odds: Consider This Eye-Opening Stat Before Final Wagers
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls
Previous Article

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model
Syndication: Ventura County Star
Next Article

Los Angeles Rams “Certain” Odell Beckham Jr. Returns Next Season

Picked For You

Related