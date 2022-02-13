What Time Is Rams-Bengals Super Bowl LVI On?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will battle for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in LA.

The ultimate bragging rights in American sports are on the line when Joe Burrow leads his upstart Bengals bunch against a favored Rams team led by Matthew Stafford. LA has a chance to become the second team in as many years to win the Super Bowl in its home stadium.

NBC’s TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET with the pregame show, and the festivities from SoFi — including the national anthem and coin toss — begin at 6 pm.

The Super Bowl itself kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

NESN's coverage of the big game is presented by Berkshire Bank