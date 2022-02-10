Will Tom Brady Stay Retired? Ex-Teammate Julian Edelman Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman was by no means floored last week when Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement after 22 incredible seasons.

That said, the former New England Patriots wide receiver also wouldn’t be surprised if Brady eventually decides to play again.

Edelman recently appeared on Tom E. Curran’s “Patriots Talk Podcast” and explained why it potentially could be tough for the future Hall of Fame quarterback to stay retired.

“My answer for, ‘Were you surprised (that) he retired?’ was, ‘No, I’m not. And that’s the same answer if he comes back,” Edelman told Curran, as transcribed by NBC 10 Boston. “You wouldn’t be surprised. I don’t know how he’s going to feel in six months when he’s sitting there.

“The first offseason when you retire, it’s different. You have a routine, you have a body clock that you’re so used to. I did it for 12 (years), he did it for 22. So like, it’ll hit him in some form or another. But it wouldn’t surprise me.

“… I mean, it’d make for a hell of a documentary that I’m sure he would make.”

A potential Brady comeback is a fascinating hypothetical, as it’s unknown where the 44-year-old might play if he returns to the football field. The Buccaneers reportedly are under the impression Brady would return to Tampa Bay if he unretired, but others around the league believe Brady has completely severed ties with the organization.