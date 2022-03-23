Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom Reveal Why Red Sox Targeted Trevor Story

NESN Logo Sign In

Keen attention to detail was one of the leading brought together the Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora explained to reporters Wednesday why the team targeted, and ultimately signed, the All-Star infielder in free agency. Story joined Boston on a six-year contract, ending a pursuit that began four-plus months ago when the Red Sox set out to strengthen their squad for the 2022 season.

“We cast a really wide night all over the game, free agents trade targets, but Trevor was someone this year really from the outset we had circled because of all the things I said: He’s incredibly talented, he can impact the game in every possible way,” Bloom said at a press conference. “It’s not just what shows up on the back of the baseball card. You look at how he runs the bases and some of the little things he does and those add value, they help you win games, and we know how narrow the margins are, especially in the American League East. … He does a lot of those things that help you win games that don’t show up in the box score.”

The research Cora and Co. conducted on Story included conversations with the 29-year-old and with his competitors.

“I know about the player, but throughout the process, getting to know him as a person has been amazing,” Cora said. “From the first conversation we had — in November, I think it was — and throughout the last 10 to 15 days has been great. Making a few phone calls to make sure we’re on the same page. Guys around the league really respect him. The athlete, the player, he brings a lot to our equation. One of the things we’ve been consistent about this offseason is they’re hungry to win but they’re (also) great people.”

Story has spent each of his six MLB seasons as a shortstop but he’s set to switch to second base in his debut campaign with the Red Sox.

With spring training already under way, Red Sox Nation won’t have to wait long to begin examining Story’s game in the grainiest of detail.