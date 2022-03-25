Former Odell Beckham Jr. Teammate Wants Wideout To Join Patriots

Add another name to the list of Patriots players who want to see Odell Beckham Jr. land in New England.
Linebacker Mack Wilson, who played with Beckham for 2 1/2 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, made his pitch to the free agent Friday on social media.
Edge rusher Matthew Judon and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne have made similar efforts to recruit Beckham to Foxboro, with Judon’s prompting a reaction from the Super Bowl LVI winner.
Beckham remains unsigned more than a week into NFL free agency — not a surprising development given his current injury status. The 29-year-old tore his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and is likely to miss at least part of the 2022 season.
Before the injury, though, Beckham had begun to recapture his Pro Bowl form, scoring five touchdowns in eight regular-season games for the Rams and catching 21 passes on 26 targets for 288 yards and two scores during LA’s four-game playoff run.
It’s unclear whether the Patriots have any interest in signing Beckham this offseason, but they have shown interest in him in the past, with Beckham saying he came “very, very, very” close to joining New England after the Browns released him last November. He’s spoken fondly of head coach Bill Belichick in the past and, if he can fully recover from his latest injury, would fill the Patriots’ need for a top-tier wide receiver.
As for Wilson, he’s preparing to enter his first season with the Patriots after coming over in last week’s Chase Winovich trade. The 24-year-old Alabama product is familiar with a sizable portion of New England’s roster, having played in college with Jones, running back Damien Harris, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Anfernee Jennings.