Former Odell Beckham Jr. Teammate Wants Wideout To Join Patriots

Add another name to the list of Patriots players who want to see Odell Beckham Jr. land in New England.

Linebacker Mack Wilson, who played with Beckham for 2 1/2 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, made his pitch to the free agent Friday on social media.

? @obj https://t.co/Di6RuWO5uu — Mack Wilson Sr. (@MackWilSr) March 25, 2022 That Wilson tweet received a “like” from one especially notable Patriot: quarterback Mac Jones.

Things that catch your (Patriots) eye on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/74iTujkhED — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 25, 2022

Edge rusher Matthew Judon and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne have made similar efforts to recruit Beckham to Foxboro, with Judon’s prompting a reaction from the Super Bowl LVI winner.

Lol they need to gon head and get u a lil raise !! I see u been recruiting — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 22, 2022

Beckham remains unsigned more than a week into NFL free agency — not a surprising development given his current injury status. The 29-year-old tore his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and is likely to miss at least part of the 2022 season.