Davante Adams Among Players To Get Franchise Tag Before Free Agency

With NFL free agency right around the corner, a number of teams used the franchise tag on players Tuesday, signaling the likelihood they’ll be with the organization for the 2022 campaign.
Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin were among the big names to receive the franchise tag. The deadline Tuesday marked a newsworthy period of the NFL offseason because players who are tagged are locked in for at least one season with the hopes a long-term deal can be reached.
Here’s a look at which teams used (and did not use) their franchise tag, and which players were tagged:
Arizona Cardinals: Did not use
Atlanta Falcons: Did not use
Baltimore Ravens: Did not use
Buffalo Bills: Did not use
Carolina Panthers: Did not use
Chicago Bears: Did not use
Cincinnati Bengals: S Jessie Bates III
Cleveland Browns: TE David Njoku
Dallas Cowboys: TE Dalton Schultz
Denver Broncos: Did not use
Detroit Lions: Did not use
Green Bay Packers: WR Davante Adams
Houston Texans: Did not use
Indianapolis Colts: Did not use
Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Cam Robinson
Kansas City Chiefs: OT Orlando Brown
Las Vegas Raiders: Did not use
Los Angeles Chargers: Did not use
Los Angeles Rams: Did not use
Miami Dolphins: TE Mike Gesicki
Minnesota Vikings: Did not use
New England Patriots: Did not use
New Orleans Saints: Did not use
New York Giants: Did not use
New York Jets: Did not use
Philadelphia Eagles: Did not use
Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not use
San Francisco 49ers: Did not use
Seattle Seahawks: Did not use
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin
Tennessee Titans: Did not use
Washington Commanders: Did not use
— The Packers tagging Adams the same day quarterback Aaron Rodgers committed to Green Bay should not have come as a surprise to anyone. It’s likely the Packers will hope to lock in Rodgers’ favorite target to keep the duo together for campaigns past 2022.
— Tampa Bay was unable to come to terms on a new contract with Godwin, forcing them to tag him for the second-straight offseason. Godwin’s price tag, if he plays on the tag again, will be elevated given that he has done so previously.
— Two of the noteworthy names who now officially will be entering free agency include Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry and New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson. They will be two of the premier players on the open market when free agency begins March 16.