Davante Adams Among Players To Get Franchise Tag Before Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

With NFL free agency right around the corner, a number of teams used the franchise tag on players Tuesday, signaling the likelihood they’ll be with the organization for the 2022 campaign.

Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin were among the big names to receive the franchise tag. The deadline Tuesday marked a newsworthy period of the NFL offseason because players who are tagged are locked in for at least one season with the hopes a long-term deal can be reached.

Here’s a look at which teams used (and did not use) their franchise tag, and which players were tagged:

Arizona Cardinals: Did not use

Atlanta Falcons: Did not use

Baltimore Ravens: Did not use

Buffalo Bills: Did not use

Carolina Panthers: Did not use

Chicago Bears: Did not use

Cincinnati Bengals: S Jessie Bates III

Cleveland Browns: TE David Njoku

Dallas Cowboys: TE Dalton Schultz

Denver Broncos: Did not use

Detroit Lions: Did not use

Green Bay Packers: WR Davante Adams

Houston Texans: Did not use

Indianapolis Colts: Did not use

Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Cam Robinson

Kansas City Chiefs: OT Orlando Brown

Las Vegas Raiders: Did not use

Los Angeles Chargers: Did not use

Los Angeles Rams: Did not use

Miami Dolphins: TE Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Did not use

New England Patriots: Did not use

New Orleans Saints: Did not use

New York Giants: Did not use

New York Jets: Did not use

Philadelphia Eagles: Did not use

Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not use

San Francisco 49ers: Did not use

Seattle Seahawks: Did not use

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin

Tennessee Titans: Did not use

Washington Commanders: Did not use

— The Packers tagging Adams the same day quarterback Aaron Rodgers committed to Green Bay should not have come as a surprise to anyone. It’s likely the Packers will hope to lock in Rodgers’ favorite target to keep the duo together for campaigns past 2022.

— Tampa Bay was unable to come to terms on a new contract with Godwin, forcing them to tag him for the second-straight offseason. Godwin’s price tag, if he plays on the tag again, will be elevated given that he has done so previously.

— Two of the noteworthy names who now officially will be entering free agency include Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry and New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson. They will be two of the premier players on the open market when free agency begins March 16.