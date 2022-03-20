Hockey East Championship Wrap: Massachusetts Bests UConn In Overtime

Massachusetts is headed back to the NCAA tournament after claiming the Hockey East Championship over UConn, 2-1, in overtime on Saturday at TD Garden.
The Minutemen, who were seeded second, came back from a surprising 1-0 deficit to hoist the Lamoriello Trophy for the second consecutive season and earn a chance to defend their national title.
You can view the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
UConn came out firing, scoring the first goal of the game early in the second period. The Huskies carried that momentum through the frame, but all told, the middle 20 minutes was an anomaly for UConn. The Huskies got 13 shots on goal in the frame after getting three shots on goal in the first period, then were limited to two shots on net in the third.
But UConn’s defense kept it close, as the Minutemen held a 32-18 shot advantage through regulation.
It took an extra period, but a dominant Massachusetts offense finished the job.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Aaron Bohlinger scored the winner at 3:06 of overtime to claim the victory for the Minutemen.
— UConn’s Vladislav Firstov scored his 12th goal of the season to get the Huskies on the board, and it was a stunner.
Firstov was waiting in front of UMass goaltender Matt Murray — with his back to the net — when he redirected a shot through his legs and the legs of Murray at 2:25 of the second.
— Bobby Trivigno, the Hockey East Player of the Year, potted the equalizer for the Minutemen. He went five-hole on UConn’s Darion Hanson to make it a 1-1 game at 16:06 of the second.
He also was credited with an assist on the winning goal.
UP NEXT
The NCAA men’s hockey tournament field will be selected Sunday. Regional play will take place Friday and Saturday with the winners advancing to the Frozen Four at TD Garden.
National semifinal play is scheduled for April 7, with the national championship on April 9.