Hockey East Championship Wrap: Massachusetts Bests UConn In Overtime

Massachusetts is headed back to the NCAA tournament after claiming the Hockey East Championship over UConn, 2-1, in overtime on Saturday at TD Garden.

The Minutemen, who were seeded second, came back from a surprising 1-0 deficit to hoist the Lamoriello Trophy for the second consecutive season and earn a chance to defend their national title.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

UConn came out firing, scoring the first goal of the game early in the second period. The Huskies carried that momentum through the frame, but all told, the middle 20 minutes was an anomaly for UConn. The Huskies got 13 shots on goal in the frame after getting three shots on goal in the first period, then were limited to two shots on net in the third.

But UConn’s defense kept it close, as the Minutemen held a 32-18 shot advantage through regulation.

It took an extra period, but a dominant Massachusetts offense finished the job.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Aaron Bohlinger scored the winner at 3:06 of overtime to claim the victory for the Minutemen.