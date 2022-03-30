How Bill Belichick Feels About Robert Kraft’s Former Wish Of Patriots Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots owner Robert Kraft previously said he hoped New England head coach Bill Belichick would work well into his 80s, the long-ago proposition returning to the news cycle recently given that it was included in Mike Florio’s book titled “Playmakers.”

In the book, Florio wrote how Kraft once told him (likely during an interview in March 2017) that he hoped Belichick would extend his working life similar to Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch.

How does Belichick feel about that notion?

Well, to no surprise, the tight-lipped head coach didn’t offer much insight into his individual future while speaking with reporters Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.

“I’m just looking forward to this year,” Belichick said, per a team-provided video. “Got a lot to do. Not really looking past it or behind it. Just focused on the present. A lot to do.”

Belichick did maintain his passion for continuing to coach, though.

“All parts of it,” Belichick responded when asked what he’s enjoying most. “It’s a comprehensive job. It’s a lot, but it’s fun. It beats working.”