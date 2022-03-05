How This Season’s Class Of Offensive Linemen Made NFL Combine History

NESN Logo Sign In

This year’s NFL prospects just keep making history.

On Thursday, the wide receivers took the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and nine of them ran the 40-yard dash in less than 4.4 seconds — shattering a record set in 2019, when seven wideouts did so. The group was headlined by Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton, who clocked in at 4.28 seconds after an unofficial time suggested he may have broken the Combine record.

The offensive linemen took the field Friday, and they continued to make history. According to NFL Research, 12 offensive linemen ran a sub-5.00 40-yard dash — the most to do so at a single combine since 2003. That too destroyed the previous record, which was six in 2013.

To put things in perspective, 11 offensive linemen ran that fast in the last three combines put together.

Now, as we pointed out on Thursday, the pure speed isn’t necessarily something for New England Patriots fans to get excited about, considering the Bill Belichick-led squads haven’t exactly prioritized that in previous drafts.

But it’s certainly something to keep an eye on, considering it seems to be coming at every position thus far.