Mac Jones Receives Glowing Review From Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

The Mac Jones-Tom Brady comparisons never have been fair to either player, but it’s easy to connect those dots when you hear Robert Kraft talk about the new Patriots quarterback.

Kraft was candid Tuesday morning at the NFL Annual Meeting, offering his thoughts on New England not winning a playoff game in three seasons, Bill Belichick not naming offensive or defensive coordinators and the Patriots’ quiet to start to free agency. Kraft was cautiously optimistic while discussing all three of those topics, but the Patriots owner didn’t couch any of his takes on Jones, who enjoyed an impressive rookie season.

In fact, Kraft clearly expects a lot from the 23-year-old in Year 2.

“These young quarterbacks — good ones — in the second year, have usually grown a great deal,” Kraft told reporters. “… I’m a big fan of Mac Jones. I think, I see how hard he works, and he wants everything to go right and he puts the time and energy — and his personality as a team guy. So, we have a chance. Because, without a good coach and a good quarterback, no matter how good the other players are, I don’t think you can win consistently. Hopefully, I believe we have both an outstanding coach and a good young prospect.”

On Jones, Kraft added: “Well, first of all, I’m amazed — he’s such a good person, and humble. … I come in there sometimes on the weekend, early, he’s there working out, watching film. Just doing things that I wouldn’t believe someone of his background would have that kind of commitment, given his past. And the guys in the locker room really like him — all the guys. … I actually believe he has a little more edge than we’ve seen. But he’s been respectful coming in as a rookie. So, I’m very high on him. I think we really, the staff did a great job drafting him. And we’re lucky to have him for our future, and this will be a good pick.”

Robert Kraft raved about the @MacJones_10 work ethic at the NFL Annual Meeting, has high expectations for Mac's second season: "This will be a good year." Listen:

Jones might not have the immense arm talent or game-changing athleticism of his AFC peers, but he nevertheless looked like a potential franchise quarterback in 2021. Despite the pressure of being Brady’s de facto heir, Jones led the Patriots to the playoffs and finished the season as Pro Football Focus’s 11th-ranked QB.