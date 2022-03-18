NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield Wants Trade To Colts After Deshaun Watson News

NESN Logo Sign In

A lot can change in a day. Just ask Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland reportedly was informed Thursday that it no longer was in the running for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but apparently he had a change of heart Friday, when he informed the Houston Texans he would waive his no-trade clause for a move to the Browns.

Mayfield told ESPN on Thursday it would be in the “best interest” of both the Browns and the QB to move on from one another, but Cleveland wanted to stick it out with Mayfield.

Until the Watson news, that is.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Mayfield would prefer to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts do need a quarterback, but it remains to be seen just how accommodating the Browns will be with his trade request. Indianapolis, of course, is in the AFC, and while the Colts and Browns wouldn’t clash in the same division, they could end up jockeying for the same position in the conference playoffs.