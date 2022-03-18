Reminder: Patriots Will Play Deshaun Watson, New-Look Browns In 2022

The 2022 Patriots schedule just got much more interesting — and it already was.
Deshaun Watson on Friday agreed to waive his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports. The superstar quarterback, embroiled in an ongoing legal controversy, previously was believed to have eliminated Cleveland as a potential landing spot.
But money talks, and the Browns reportedly are investing a ton of it in the controversial, superstar quarterback. They also will sent a loaded trade package to the Houston Texans.
While we don’t know the date of the game, the Patriots will visit the Browns as part of their regular-season schedule in 2022. New England defeated Cleveland at Gillette Stadium in 2021 when Baker Mayfield was under center for the Browns.
Mayfield reportedly now wants to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts, whom the Patriots will host in 2022.
Here’s a reminder of New England’s opponents list for next season:
HOME
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Indianapolis Colts
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
AWAY
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
Those are some interesting matchups for the Patriots, to say the least.
The Ravens always are a threat and still have Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The Bengals are the defending AFC champions. The Colts might have Mayfield as their quarterback. The Bears might be interesting with Justin Fields under center.
We’ve covered the Browns. The Steelers are the Steelers, and they probably will be better with Mitch Trubisky running the offense. The Raiders now have Josh McDaniels as their head coach and Davante Adams as their top receiver. The Packers have Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings always are tough and the Cardinals have Kyler Murray (for now). The AFC East is tougher than it’s been in years.
New England should be good next season, but that is shaping up to be a tough schedule.