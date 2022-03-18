Reminder: Patriots Will Play Deshaun Watson, New-Look Browns In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 Patriots schedule just got much more interesting — and it already was.

Deshaun Watson on Friday agreed to waive his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports. The superstar quarterback, embroiled in an ongoing legal controversy, previously was believed to have eliminated Cleveland as a potential landing spot.

But money talks, and the Browns reportedly are investing a ton of it in the controversial, superstar quarterback. They also will sent a loaded trade package to the Houston Texans.

Every dollar of Deshaun Watson?s new five-year, $230 million deal is guaranteed, per sources, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player. @Browns and Watson?s agent @DavidMulugheta combine to make history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

The Browns are trading three first-round picks and two additional picks to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson, per source. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 18, 2022

While we don’t know the date of the game, the Patriots will visit the Browns as part of their regular-season schedule in 2022. New England defeated Cleveland at Gillette Stadium in 2021 when Baker Mayfield was under center for the Browns.

Mayfield reportedly now wants to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts, whom the Patriots will host in 2022.