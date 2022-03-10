NFL Rumors: Bobby Wagner Drawing Interest From These Teams

NESN Logo Sign In

The Seahawks decided to move on from Bobby Wagner, but Seattle might be seeing plenty of the star linebacker in the future.

Wagner on Wednesday afternoon was officially was released by the Seahawks, who a day prior reportedly agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Wagner was coming off another Pro Bowl season in the Pacific Northwest, one of eight he compiled over his 10 seasons with the Seahawks.

As one could imagine, Wagner reportedly generated immediate interest once he was cut by Seattle. And according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, some of the first teams looking into the 31-year-old were the Seahawks’ fiercest foes.

” … Seattle released him far before free agency. He’s going to get significant interest on the free agent market,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Do not be surprised if he actually stays in the division. There’s already interest in Wagner, who was just released a couple hours ago officially, from three teams that he played against twice a year while he was in Seattle.”

The Rams definitely make sense as a fit for Wagner. Los Angeles could use some help at linebacker, and as recent seasons have proven, the organization isn’t afraid to go all in to pursue a Super Bowl title. A similar need applies to the Cardinals. Arizona on Wednesday released Jordan Hicks, and fellow ‘backer Chandler Jones could soon depart the desert as well.

Wagner is at an interesting juncture of his career. He’s in a spot where he still could command plenty on the market, but one has to imagine he’s itching to get back to football’s biggest stage. It remains to be seen which desire he prioritizes more.