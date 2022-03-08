Patriots Free Agency Preview: Why Will Fuller Wouldn’t Be Great Fit

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots need an explosive receiver who can stretch the field, and Will Fuller, who can take the top off any defense, will be available next week.

But does the veteran wideout make sense for New England? Probably not.

Fuller, drafted 21st overall by the Houston Texans in 2016, has compiled a long injury list over six seasons in the NFL. The Notre Dame product has played in more than 11 games just once and never has put together a full season. Fuller missed half of the 2018 campaign due to a torn ACL and sat out the rest of the 2021 season after breaking his finger in Week 4.

(You can click here to view Fuller’s full injury history.)

After spending five seasons with the Texans, Fuller signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Dolphins last offseason and, one year later, his stock has bottomed out. Some might say that makes the 27-year-old an intriguing buy-low option for the Patriots — Fuller’s per-17 game averages are 66 catches, 969 yards and seven touchdowns — but it’s hard to envision Bill Belichick spending money on a receiver who almost certainly will miss time next season.

Nevertheless, Fuller is a talented player worth talking about with NFL free agency set to begin next Wednesday. Let’s look at cases for and against the Patriots adding him this offseason.

Case for

When healthy, Fuller is a dangerous deep threat who could be an upgrade over Nelson Agholor, who disappointed in his first season with the Patriots. If he’s willing to sign a prove-it, incentive-laden deal for $1-2 million, the Patriots should at least consider it.