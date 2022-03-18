Insider Suggests Patriots Tap Trade Market After Davante Adams Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers reportedly made a blockbuster trade Thursday, sending Davante Adams to reunite with his former college quarterback in Las Vegas.

Maybe the most surprising piece of news to come out of the trade was the draft compensation the Packers accepted for arguably the best receiver in the NFL. The Raiders sent the No. 22 and No. 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Packers.

The Patriots for reference, have the No. 21 and No. 54 picks. Now, this is not to imply that the New England Patriots should have traded for Adams, as he immediately signed a five-year deal to become the highest-paid receiver in football.

However, it makes you wonder what kind of player the Patriots could acquire via trade. Free agency has been slow in New England, as head coach Bill Belichick has taken a much more deliberate approach than he did one year ago.

With the top receivers already signed elsewhere, it may be time to find talent elsewhere. After seeing what Adams was acquired for, there is natural optimism that the Patriots could trade for a high-end receiver without giving up a fortune.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin suggested the Patriots dive into the trade market following the reported Packers-Raiders transaction on Twitter.

“The trade market is the best place for the Patriots to acquire the elite talent necessary to close the gap with their AFC rivals.