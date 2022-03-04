Patriots Met With These Top Linebacker Prospects At NFL Combine

NESN Logo Sign In

After getting face time with many of the top receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots did the same with some of this year’s most highly touted linebackers.

Utah’s Devin Lloyd, Georgia’s Quay Walker, Wyoming’s Chad Muma and Alabama’s Christian Harris all told reporters Friday that they’ve met with the Patriots at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Lloyd is arguably the top off-the-ball linebacker in this draft class, bringing experience, physicality, playmaking ability (110 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four interceptions and six pass breakups in 2021) and leadership. If he tests well Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder could be long gone by the time New England goes on the clock at pick No. 21.

The other three are projected Day 2 prospects who could rise or fall depending on their combine performances.

Walker was a key contributor on Georgia’s national title-winning defense, playing alongside Round 1 hopeful Nakobe Dean. Muma was one of Pro Football Focus’s top-ranked run defenders in 2021 and, as a former safety, is comfortable in coverage, as well. Harris displayed versatility, intelligence and explosiveness for the same Alabama D that produced recent Patriots draftees Christian Barmore (second round, 2021) and Anfernee Jennings (third round, 2020).

Troy Andersen, a combination linebacker/quarterback at Montana State and Senior Bowl standout, also told reporters he had a combine meeting with the Patriots. Texas A&M’s Aaron Hansford did, as well.

With the Patriots lacking youth and speed at the second level this season, linebacker is one of their biggest offseason needs. That position could be in for an overhaul with veterans Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins set to hit free agency.