Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Reportedly Engaged To Dana Blumberg

Another ring reportedly has come to Foxboro.

According to a report from Ian Mohr of Page Six, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently became engaged to his girlfriend Dana Blumberg. Legendary fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger announced the news at the amfAR Gala Palm Beach event Saturday, per Mohr.

Blumberg is an ophthalmologist at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia. The pair, who have a 33-year age gap, have been together since 2019.

In February 2019, Kraft — whose wife Myra died in 2011 — was charged in a prostitution ring in Jupiter, Fla. Kraft pleaded not guilty, and a district court later revealed police violated his rights by secretly installing cameras at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.