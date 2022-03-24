Rob Gronkowski’s Agent Gives Update On Tight End’s Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

The football world will have to remain patient as it awaits Rob Gronkowski’s decision for his NFL future.

We’re over a week into the new league year and the future Hall of Fame tight end still is a free agent. That’s because Gronkowski still is on the fence about playing in the 2022 season, which his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, revealed Thursday during an appearance on FS1’s “The Herd.”

“Really straightforward: Gronk hasn’t decided whether or not he’s going to play this season,” Rosenhaus said. “He’s still mulling it over. He’s had a great run in Tampa, winning a world championship, getting close last year. He feels good, he’s healthy. We’ve been talking to Tampa. We’ve had negotiations with them and we’ve heard from many other teams in the league as well. Rob has the opportunity to play this year if he wants to, but he has told me right now he’s undecided. He’s gonna take some time and figure out whether or not he wants to play. Obviously, we should find out here at some point this offseason. The world’s according to Gronk, so whenever he decides to make this decision, we’ll be ready on our end and we support him 100%.”

The most likely scenario is Gronk returning for a third season with the Buccaneers. The four-time Super Bowl champion recently acknowledged there’s a “very good chance” he re-ups with Tampa Bay, though he might make longtime quarterback Tom Brady sweat it out for a bit.

There’s also now a need for Gronk in Tampa, as fellow tight end O.J. Howard left the Bucs for Buffalo. Howard might have been a backup plan for the Bills, who reportedly wanted to sign Gronkowski this offseason.