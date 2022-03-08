Tennis Star Andy Murray Donating Winnings For Rest Of Season To Ukraine

NESN Logo Sign In

British tennis star Andy Murray is putting his money where his mouth is.

Murray on Tuesday announced he will be donating earnings from his prize money for the remainder of the tennis season to victims of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. He will partner with the United Kingdom’s chapter of UNICEF “to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits,” he wrote.

“It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture,” Murray wrote.

“Children in Ukraine need peace — now,” he closed.

Murray is a global ambassador for UNICEF, among other charities, and in 2014 received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award. He is currently ranked as the 88th singles player in the world and has won $256,692 so far this season.