Trent Frederic Bundles Brandon Duhaime In Everlasting Fight

Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic threw a series of right-handed swings in what felt like a never-ending scrap Wednesday with Minnesota Wild’s Brandon Duhaime on the opposing end.

Frederic and Duhaime dropped the gloves at 8:54 of the first period with Boston trailing Minnesota 1-0, and Boston’s third-line forward took him to the ground. It likely stemmed from Frederic’s hit on Kirill Kaprizov during the first meeting between the Bruins and Wild in January.

Check it out:

Frederic now has fought a player on the Wild three times, his most bouts against any individual opponent. He dropped the gloves with Dmitry Kulikov immediately following the hit in the first meeting, as well.