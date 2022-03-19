Yes, Bruins Reportedly Working On Extension For Hampus Lindholm

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins sent a fairly significant package of picks and players to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

And while the deal may have raised eyebrows, since Lindholm is bound for free agency following this season, the Bruins are already plotting to keep the defenseman in Boston long-term.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins are working on a contract extension for the defenseman. More specifically, LeBrun reported “the Bruins have already reached out to Hampus Lindholm’s camp with the intention of trying to work on a contract extension right away.”

That news certainly makes the deal easier to swallow. The Bruins parted ways with Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore, as well as their 2022 first-round draft pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

As a bonus, the Ducks also sent AHL defenseman Kodie Curran and retained 50% of Lindholm’s salary. Per Spotrac, Lindholm carries a $5.2 million cap hit this season in the final year of a six-year, $31.5 million deal.

An extension would solidify Boston’s defensive group for the foreseeable future, considering Charlie McAvoy recently signed an eight-year extension and Brandon Carlo recently inked a new six-year extension.