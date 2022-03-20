Will Bruins Trade Jake DeBrusk Before Deadline? Don Sweeney Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL trade deadline is approaching and Jake DeBrusk still is a member of the Boston Bruins.

DeBrusk’s trade request became public in November and he has begun to heat up playing on the top line alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

After scoring a hat trick, DeBrusk addressed the media for the first time since his request, but he politely declined to speak on it. Recent reports indicate that his agent has said DeBrusk hasn’t changed his mind on a trade despite his hot streak.

The Bruins made a big move Saturday night when they acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm to the Anaheim Ducks. The package did not include DeBrusk and Boston still has areas of need to address before Monday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline.

So, will DeBrusk be traded?

“I’ll continue to explore,” general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena. “That doesn’t mean it happens.”

DeBrusk will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season. He’s shown flashes of his potential but has gone cold at times.