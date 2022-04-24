Binge Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Sunday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

What better way to wrap up your weekend than with a Boston sports doubleheader?

The Red Sox and the Bruins both are in action Sunday, and NESN networks will provide full coverage for both games. The Sox’s series finale against the Rays in Tampa Bay has a first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET, while the Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens will drop the puck north of the border at 7 p.m.

There will be a full hour of Red Sox-Rays pregame coverage on NESN beginning at noon ET and 60 minutes of postgame coverage right after the final out is made. Bruins-Canadiens pregame coverage, which begins at 6 p.m., will be simulcast on NESN and NESN+. The divisional tilt itself and postgame coverage will air on NESN.

If you’re on the go, both games can be streamed online at Watch NESN Live.

Check out the full schedule below to see how you can Binge Watch Red Sox and Bruins programming Sunday on NESN networks. All times are Eastern.

Binge Watch Red Sox Coverage on NESN

Noon — “Red Sox First Pitch”

12:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday”

1 p.m.: Red Sox at Rays

4 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”

4:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”

Binge Watch Bruins Coverage on NESN

6 p.m.: “Bruins Breakaway”

6:30 p.m.: “Bruins Face-Off”

7 p.m.: Bruins at Canadiens

9:30 p.m.: “Bruins Face-Off”

10 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final”