Bruin Notes: Jeremy Swayman, Defense Carry Boston To Win Over Blues

The Boston Bruins needed overtime to take down the host St. Louis Blues, 3-2, on Tuesday night.

The game was decided by B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s top corner snipe to light the lamp 48 seconds into the extra frame.

Boston was aided by another strong performance from goalie Jeremy Swayman, who had 20 saves on 22 shot attempts.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised Swayman for stepping up in Linus Ullmark’s absence.

“Swayman back in there,” Cassidy said as seen in a team-provided video. “(He’s) strung together seven real good periods now. So opportunity for him to step up.”

When asked about Sawyman’s overall performance, Cassidy continued to support the rookie goalie.

“Very good,” Cassidy said. “Even the last play in the overtime to play the puck and be on his toes, that’s an area that has been a challenge for him at times this year so he was in the game. But stopping the puck, he saw it well. Like I said, the second goal was a hell of a tip by (Robert) Thomas, that’s a real athletic play by a good player, so can’t really fault him.