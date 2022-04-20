Sean Payton Addresses Rumors About Joining Dolphins With Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Sean Payton and Tom Brady could be a dangerous duo. Luckily for the NFL, that team up isn’t likely to happen.

After his Tuesday win at the Zurich Classic Celebrity Shootout with Chris Berman, Payton spoke with reporters and got ahead of the rumor that he was planning to sign with the Miami Dolphins along with Brady.

“I have no clue about the Tampa Bay/Miami Dolphins/Tom Brady rumor,” Payton said, via The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell on Tuesday. “I understand that there was a request put in where the intermediaries talked, and I’m like the rest of you. I heard that story. I’m getting ready to do TV. I’m getting ready to be you guys.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also addressed the rumors, as well as Brady’s future with the team. Payton stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints this past offseason after 16 years with the team. Payton made it clear where he stands now.

“I told you guys that already. If I had been ready to coach this year, I would have stayed in New Orleans,” Payton said. “It’s nice to have someone interested. That’s about it. Our focus on Tom Brady has been beating him, not joining him.”

Brady will play out the 2022 season with the Buccaneers, and Payton will enjoy his time away from the NFL as rumors of his next destination will continue to swirl.