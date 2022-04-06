How DeVante Parker Reacted To Trade From Dolphins To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

In his first public comments since his trade from the Miami Dolphins, DeVante Parker expressed his excitement over his move to the New England Patriots.

Parker said in a sitdown with the Patriots’ in-house video team that he is “very excited” to take his talents to New England.

“I’m just blessed that they gave me a chance and gave me an opportunity to come out and help the team in whatever way I can,” the veteran wide receiver said. “I appreciate the fans for all their support, and I’m just looking forward to it. I’m ready to get it going.”

Parker, who has yet to speak with non-team-affiliated reporters since the trade, projects as a starter in the Patriots’ receiving corps, though he’ll need to avoid his nagging injury issues in order to reach his full potential.

In the lone full season of his seven-year NFL career — 2019 — Parker caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns, including an eight-catch, 137-yard drubbing of Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore in Week 17. The 29-year-old appeared in just 10 games last season, finishing with 40 catches, 515 yards and two scores.

Parker reportedly wanted to join the Patriots this offseason, making that fact “very clear” to the Dolphins’ front office. He got his wish, with Miami dealing him to New England along with a 2022 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 third.