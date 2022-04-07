Insider Projects Tremendous Offensive Numbers For Trevor Story In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a large investment in star shortstop-turned-second baseman Trevor Story.

According to one writer, that investment will be well worth it, as she is expecting lofty offensive production from the 29-year-old.

“Trevor Story has a 30-homer, 30-double season in his debut in Boston,” The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey wrote when making predictions for the Red Sox season. “These numbers might be conservative considering Story’s pull-side power and ability to use the wall in left at Fenway.

“Story has had two seasons in 2018 and 2019 where he hit more than 30 homers and 30 doubles so there’s no reason to think he can’t do it again with the help of Fenway’s friendly dimensions for his swing.”

Story is an elite power hitter that has a precedent of putting up this kind of production. The Green Monster should be a great aid to the first-year Red Sox slugger.