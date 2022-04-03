Kendrick Bourne Sets Patriots’ Expectations After DeVante Parker Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

After a slow start to free agency, some likely thought the New England Patriots would wait until the 2022 NFL Draft to address their receiving corps.

That proved not to be the case.

The Patriots on Saturday reportedly improved Mac Jones’ arsenal of weapons by acquiring DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Parker has a chance to be a legitimate game-changer in Foxboro, as he’s only a few years removed from a 1,200-yard, nine-touchdown season in South Beach.

The seven-year veteran received a handful of tweets from his new Patriots teammates upon relocating within the AFC East. One of those posts was from fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne, who has his sights set on football’s biggest stage now that Parker is in the fold.

“Yea we finna dominate!!! @DeVanteParker11 super bowl run @MacJones_10,” Bourne tweeted early Saturday evening.

Oddsmakers aren’t as bullish on the Patriots’ Super Bowl LVII hopes as Bourne is. New England as of Sunday morning has 40-to-1 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona next February. Seventeen teams have shorter odds than Bill Belichick’s bunch, including Parker’s now-former club.

The Patriots opened their regular-season slate with a matchup against the Dolphins in each of the past two campaigns. So there’s a good chance Parker won’t have to wait very long into the 2022 season to square off with the team that traded him away.