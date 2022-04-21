Kevin Durant’s Mom Was Fed Up With Ref Late In Celtics-Nets Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Wednesday was a frustrating night for Kevin Durant, as well as his mother.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar struggled for the second consecutive game against the Boston Celtics, who claimed a 114-107 Game 2 win at TD Garden. Durant finished the night with a game-high 27 points, but he did almost all of his damage from the free-throw line. The two-time NBA Finals MVP was pretty woeful from the field (4-for-17) and committed six turnovers.

Durant, who arguably is relied on more than any other player on any other team, also was in jeopardy of fouling out during crunch time. As the Nets trailed by five with four minutes left in the game, Durant racked up his fifth foul of the contest when he got a piece of a rising Marcus Smart underneath the basket. The whistle from referee Jacyn Goble came in late and it prompted Wanda Durant to give the fifth-year official an earful when he made his way toward the sideline.

Kevin Durant's mom was NOT happy with the official ?? pic.twitter.com/u1mVvfnNru — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 21, 2022

Perhaps some of her anger stemmed from realizing the Nets were going to squander a 17-point lead in a losing effort. Brooklyn now faces a 2-0 series deficit heading into Saturday night’s Game 3 at Barclays Center.