NBA Issues Punishment To Kyrie Irving For Actions In Celtics-Nets Game 1

Matching the energy of Celtics fans ultimately came at a cost for Kyrie Irving.

The NBA on Tuesday announced it has issued a $50,000 fine to the Brooklyn Nets point guard, who flipped a middle finger and used profane language at Boston fans who were in attendance at TD Garden on Sunday. Irving was the target of raucous boos and chirps from wire to wire in the Celtics’ dramatic Game 1 win over the Nets.

Irving defended his actions after Boston claimed the first contest of the best-of-seven first-round series. The former Celtics guard stressed it was difficult to say “docile” and “humble” while certain profanities were being shouted in his direction.

The 30-year-old should expect to receive similar treatment Wednesday when the Celtics and the Nets collide for Game 2. Considering $50K is a drop in the bucket for someone like Irving, don’t be surprised if we see more of the same from him in his response to Green Teamers.

