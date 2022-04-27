Sign Up To Play NFL Draft Challenge At NESN Games To Win Amazon Gift Card

The mock drafts are done, the posturing is near complete and it’s just about time for the 2022 NFL Draft to go on the clock.

The NFL invades Las Vegas for this weekend’s draft beginning Thursday night, and you could win by playing the “NFL Draft Challenge” at NESN Games. If you’re able to correctly forecast some first-round prop bets, you could win yourself a $25 Amazon gift card.

All you have to do is sign up and make your Round 1 picks ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars going on the clock with the No. 1 pick in Sin City on Thursday night.

Sign up and make your picks below.

