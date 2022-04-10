NFL Executive Sees Path To Tom Brady Joining Dolphins In 2023

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dolphins reportedly had a multi-faceted plan to bring on Tom Brady this offseason, but due to a variety of factors, the future Hall of Fame quarterback still is in Tampa Bay.

Don’t be surprised if Miami takes another kick at the TB12 can next winter, though.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando recently caught up with NFL executives, evaluators and other league personnel to properly assess the offseasons of all 32 teams. When it came to the Dolphins, one anonymous exec already was looking ahead to next year when Miami very well could be in pursuit of Brady once again.

“They have spent a ton of cash there,” the exec told Sando. “If this team does not make the playoffs, I see Miami doing two things. They will trade for an established quarterback and they will also be back in the big-fish game for a head coach.

“If Tom Brady does not redo his contract, it does not take a rocket scientist to know that Brady and Sean are going to be in Miami next year.”

The “Sean” the executive is referring to, of course, is Sean Payton. The Dolphins reportedly had some interest in the former Saints head coach earlier in the offseason, but New Orleans apparently denied Miami’s request to speak with him. Payton will not coach in the 2022 season, but he might feel compelled to return to the sideline if the Fins come calling again next year and Brady is in the fold.

All of this obviously is speculatory. If Tua Tagovailoa has a breakout season in a new-look offense under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins probably won’t be interested in going after Brady and/or Payton next year.