NFL Writer Explains What Patriots Should Do With 2022 First-Round Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

Many would argue the Patriots’ top priority heading into the 2022 NFL Draft should be adding a high-end weapon to Mac Jones’ arsenal.

Adam Rank evidently is one of those people.

Rank on Thursday released a 2022 first-round mock draft with a twist. Instead of predicting all 32 picks, the NFL.com writer suggested what each team should do in Round 1.

For the Patriots, Rank targeted Treylon Burks, a wide receiver out of Arkansas.

“Look, I know you haven’t been great at drafting wide receivers,” Rank wrote. “But you can’t let that stop you from taking one here. You have to approach it with the same enthusiasm as my 3-year-old, who continues to think he’s ready to ride his sister’s Razor scooter despite things always ending horribly. This time could be different. Burks is legit.”

Rank’s NFL.com colleague, analyst Lance Zierlien, put together the following overview of the 6-foot-3, 225-pound wideout:

“Big, smooth and natural, Burks possesses the versatility to operate from wherever you want and get to wherever you need no matter the competition. He’s a mismatch receiver combining size, strength and competitiveness similar to the Titans’ A.J. Brown, but his speed testing at the NFL Scouting Combine did not meet expectations. Arkansas benefitted by putting the ball in his hands from a variety of alignments and there is no reason to believe NFL play-callers won’t benefit from doing the same. The tape is extremely exciting with real NFL skills jumping off the screen, but his potential to become a high-volume, three-level target is a little more cloudy after a relatively disappointing showing at the combine.”