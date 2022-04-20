With Patriots Future Uncertain, N’Keal Harry Not At Offseason Workouts

NESN Logo Sign In

A large group of Patriots players gathered at Gillette Stadium this week for the start of the team’s offseason workout program.

N’Keal Harry was not one of them.

Harry on Tuesday night used his Instagram story to share a video from Arizona, confirming he was not in New England for voluntary strength, conditioning and/or rehabilitation exercises. That potentially makes him the only rostered Patriots receiver absent from the workouts.

Photos and videos shared by the Patriots and players confirmed the presence of the following receivers:

— DeVante Parker

— Jakobi Meyers

— Kendrick Bourne

— Nelson Agholor

— Ty Montgomery

— Tre Nixon

— Kristian Wilkerson

Malcolm Perry, who rejoined the Patriots this offseason on a futures contract, has yet to appear in any public content. Of course, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t with his teammates this week in Foxboro, Mass.

Harry, who requested a trade last offseason, has remained a subject of trade speculation since the conclusion of the 2021 season. Many believe the arrival of Parker spells the end of Harry’s time in New England. The 24-year-old reportedly has garnered at least some interest on the trade market, despite continued lackluster production.