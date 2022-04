NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen took the loss in this one.

The Red Sox fell to the Detroit Tigers by a score of 3-1 when Javier Báez hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning off of reliever Ryan Brasier to give the Tigers a lead.

Boston’s bullpen has been solid all season but Brasier’s high fastball that went out of Comerica Park in Detroit brings the overall ERA to 1.62.

For more on the Red Sox’s bullpen, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Aspiration.