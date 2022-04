NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods shocked the world.

While the 46-year-old posted a six-over 78 at The Masters on Sunday, he did make the cut just months after a devastating car crash in February 2021. Despite finishing the tournament with a final score of 13-over par, most will agree it was great seeing him compete again.

Woods said he plans on playing in the Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.

For more on Woods, who is our VA Hero of the Week, check out the video above.