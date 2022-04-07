WNBA Mock Draft Links CT Sun To Michigan State Star

NESN Logo Sign In

Ahead of Monday’s 2022 WNBA Draft, The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings released her second mock draft. The Connecticut Sun own the 12th and final pick of the first round.

Jennings has the Sun drafting Michigan State guard Nia Clouden. Jennings explained the Sun roster is mostly set in place and Clouden could potentially be a player who’ll bolster the team’s depth.

“I expect him (Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller) to add even more competition to the roster by bringing in Clouden, a scoring point guard who could — if she makes the roster — bring the kind of energy and scoring spark off the bench as someone like Natisha Hiedeman,” Jennings wrote.

Clouden played in 117 games for the Spartans and opted not to use her additional season eligibility granted to collegiate players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clouden led Michigan State in scoring the past three seasons, averaging 20 points and shooting a career-high 39.6% from 3-point range. Her highlight game from the 2021-22 season was scoring a program-record 50 points against Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 21.

The Connecticut Sun also hold the 24th and 36nd picks in the second and third rounds, respectively, in the WNBA Draft, which ESPN will air at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.